EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Feliz dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe!

13 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒

Expect a high of 65 degrees, very seasonal but we are going to be windy all day today.

Expect sustained winds at 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph, with 20% chance of rain.

Tomorrow, however, we are really going to cool down, expect a high of 51 degrees with more gusty conditions, so make sure to wear those thicker jackets.

Have a great Monday everyone!