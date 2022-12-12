EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Feliz dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe!
13 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒
Expect a high of 65 degrees, very seasonal but we are going to be windy all day today.
Expect sustained winds at 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph, with 20% chance of rain.
Tomorrow, however, we are really going to cool down, expect a high of 51 degrees with more gusty conditions, so make sure to wear those thicker jackets.
Have a great Monday everyone!
