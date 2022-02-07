EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!!☕️ Happy Monday!! Start of a new week and for those of you who did not enjoy the cold weather last week, good news for you! We are beginning to warm up here in the borderland.☀️

Last night we were under a weather authority alert due to those strong heavy winds.💨Thankfully they have subsided for today, they should not be anymore than 15mph.

We are expecting a high of 52 degrees, so a bit warmer from the weekend, however, tomorrow and Wednesday we expect to warm up even more in the 60s.

Next cold front moves in on Thursday dropping us 10 degrees to the 50s and producing some windy conditions.

We are expecting to warm up back to the 60s again on Friday and then second cold front moves in Saturday just like the first one dropping us down 10 degrees once again and producing some windy conditions.

No rain chances in the forecast☔️ so its a good week to go ahead and wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗🚙

We will warm up close to 70 degrees by next week, so big shift in our weather!

Have a great Monday everyone!😇