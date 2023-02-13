EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a great weekend watching the game yesterday!🏈 🏟 and watching Rihanna perform!🎤

Expect a warm and windy start to the week!☀️⛅️ However, expect a cold front to push in some moisture this evening and bring much cooler temperatures!🥶

Tomorrow for Valentine’s Day for all you lovebirds going on a date! Hold onto those flowers and chocolates tightly!💐🍫👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 We are looking at some windy conditions!💖💕💞❤️💕

However, Wednesday morning is the day you have to bundle up a lot more for, we do expect possible flurries.

Have a great week, everyone!