EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Expect the warmest day this week at a high of 71 degrees!☀️⛅️ However, that is going to come with some heavy winds and gusts.

Next cold front moves in tomorrow for your Tuesday at 53 degrees!

Expect chilly weather for the rest of the workweek, but we will be back to the 70s on Sunday!

Have a great start to the week everyone!