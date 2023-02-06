EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
Expect the warmest day this week at a high of 71 degrees!☀️⛅️ However, that is going to come with some heavy winds and gusts.
Next cold front moves in tomorrow for your Tuesday at 53 degrees!
Expect chilly weather for the rest of the workweek, but we will be back to the 70s on Sunday!
Have a great start to the week everyone!
- Fact check: Is chicken feed to blame for the egg shortage?
- FAA investigating after planes nearly collide in close-call landing at Austin airport
- Most in new poll say Biden hasn’t achieved much in first two years
- Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Warm and windy
- What to know about education savings accounts, the school choice measure making waves in states
- Former aide accuses George Santos of sexual harassment