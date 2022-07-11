EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday, I hope you had an amazing weekend! I did make it to the game this weekend and I got to say it was a great game and we saw some great weather!
We did see some rain over the weekend and expect those rain chances to continue!🌧 We are also expecting triple digits today so it is definitely going to be a hot and humid week.
We are forecasting 10% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, increasing to 20% Wednesday through Friday so don’t let go of those umbrellas yet!💧👢🌂
Have a great Monday everyone!
