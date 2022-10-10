EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!☕️ Hope you had a lovely eventful weekend!

Got to see a lot of rain last night so be careful out there in those slick and slippery roads, we are continuing to track some rain for today so bundle up and definitely bring those umbrellas!🧥🌂

Expect 30% chance of rain, rain chances will decrease to 10% tomorrow for your Tuesday and we do expect to dry out on Wednesday.

However, those rain chances are going to pick up once again over the weekend!🌧☔️🌂

Back to those seasonal temperatures on Friday in the 80s before we drop to the 70s once again.

Have a great Monday everyone!!⛅️