Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ and cooler temperatures this week after a warm and dry Christmas week🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!!

Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week we are the complete opposite, we are expecting plenty of rain, and much cooler temperatures. So make sure you have those rain boots and umbrellas in your car ready to go!💧🌂☔️👢

Winds will pick up to 15-25mph from the West later this afternoon, and will stick with us up until tomorrow.

A cold front will move through tonight into Tuesday morning, dropping us down to the low 60s.

Those rain chances are in the forecast starting Wednesday all throughout the weekend as well as those temperatures in the 50s. So yes, unfortunately we are expecting chilly temperatures and rain for your new year festivities, but that is not going to stop us from having a good time!

Winds are back in the forecast for your weekend, but they should subside for your workweek and we should warm up back up to the 60s by Tuesday of next week.

Have an amazing Monday! 5 more days till the New Year!🥳🎉🎊🍾 (Diet doesn’t start till January 1st! Keep eating those tamales!)

Here’s a great picture from our amazing Weather Watcher, Penny Duncklee, of those clouds over our beautiful Borderland!