Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Cold start to the week❄️ – before those warm and windy conditions kick in for your Christmas weekend☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Yes, it’s Monday once again, but at least it is the last Monday before Christmas!!☀️🎅🏻🎄🎁 Hope you had an amazing weekend and I hope you already finished your holiday shopping and wrapping those presents, because it’s going to go by quick!

We felt those chilly temperatures this weekend and we’re expecting a cold Monday as well, but we should rebound back to the 70’s by your Wednesday. We should be warmer by your Thursday, but those windy conditions should kick in all throughout the weekend.

Our next cold front is finally not on the weekend! We expect it to move into move in on Monday dropping us down to the 60s, and possibly upper 50s by your Tuesday of next week. Happy Holidays!