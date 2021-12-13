Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Back to the 70s – before another cold front hits us, possibly bringing snow flurries in the borderland❄️☃️🌨

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy National Cocoa Day! Grab a cup of hot chocolate this weekend because we are expecting those below freezing temperatures in the Borderland once again!

Temperatures are expected to rebound back to the 70s for the beginning of your workweek all the way through Wednesday even though it is mid-December! But not for long because we do expect another cold front to move in this Friday, dropping us down to the low 50s for your Saturday, and upper 40s for your Sunday. So expect another below freezing Saturday night.

We are continuing to see plenty of moisture in our atmosphere this weekend, plus with that next cold front moving in, the Borderland could potentially see some snow flurries for your Sunday morning!❄️☃️🌨 Not enough to make a snowman but enough to bring that Holiday spirit! Expect a wintry mix of snow and rain Sunday morning so get those rainboots and umbrellas in your car ready to go!👢☂️🌂☔️

Have an amazing Monday!