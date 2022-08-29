EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Expect a hot and humid start to the week before that heavy rain picks up tomorrow.🌹🌹🌹
We got to see plenty of rain over the weekend, even delayed the football game on Saturday due to that lightning and thunder! 🏈🏟⛏📚📓 As for today expect a hot and humid start to the week before we see some more heavy rain in the Borderland starting tomorrow!
Expect a high of 96 degrees today with 30% chance of rain. Those rain chances picks up to 50% tomorrow for your Tuesday up until Thursday, so expect a very rainy week.💧⛈☔️🌩
We will quickly drop to 80s once again tomorrow, even down to the 70s on Thursday! Expect 30% chance of rain for your Labor Day weekend.
Have a great Monday everyone!
