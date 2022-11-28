EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Cyber Monday!
Hope you are stuffed and well-rested from Thanksgiving week!🦃🍽🍂🍁
Great weather for shopping at the comfort of your home today for those cyber sale deals!
Tomorrow we will be back in the 70s, warmer but with some windy conditions, and then expect to cool down to the low 60s on Wednesday.
Have a great week everyone!
