EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Well, we are starting the week rather chilly, especially tonight, expect a hard freeze of 28 degrees and tomorrow we are looking at a high of 49 degrees!🥶

Cool air will linger with that moisture in our atmosphere, so we are expecting flurries in the Borderland as early as tonight starting at 8pm, make sure to stay warm out there!🧥🧣🧤

Expect a wintry mix of rain and snow to take effect overnight especially around 2am into tomorrow morning so make sure you are careful out there in those slick and slippery roads!

We will back on the 50s by Wednesday and more rain chances on Saturday!

Have a great Monday everyone!☀️⛅️