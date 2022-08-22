EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Don’t expect a break from the rain this week.💧☔️

Here’s an awesome shot of the rainbow we saw over the weekend🌈 Captured by our Weather Watcher Junior Ramirez

As for the start of this new week, we are expecting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain!💧⛈☔️🌩 So we are not getting a break from the rain anytime soon!

We drop those rain chances to 30% chance of rain for your Tuesday and Wednesday and 20% for your Thursday and Friday and we expect them to pick up once again over the weekend.

Thunderstorms, hail and more flooding is still a possibility since our soil has already seen so much moisture this past weekend and last week.

So don’t let go of those umbrellas quite yet.🌂🌧

Have a great Monday everyone!