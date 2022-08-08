EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well grab those umbrellas, we expect to see a very rainy week in the borderland. 💧💧💧
Expect a high of 96 degrees with 50% chance of rain tonight.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours and overnight.🌂🌧
We will see those rain chances decrease a little bit for your Tuesday at 30% chance of rain and pick up once again on Wednesday.
Expect to be back in those triple digits Wednesday and Thursday, we will be a bit hot and humid by the middle of the week, and then back in those seasonal temperatures next week.
Have a great Monday everyone!🌂🌧
