EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!🌸🌸🌸 Well we already got to see some rain this morning and expect more of it this afternoon!

Expect a high of 95 degrees with 50% chance of rain, so we will definitely be feeling that humidity today but thankfully no longer in those triple digits!🥵

Expect a very rainy week overall but thankfully we have cooled down in those seasonal temperatures in the mid 90s.🌧💧👢🌂

Expect 40% chance of rain for your Tuesday, 30% for your Wednesday and Thursday and only 20% for your weekend.

Expect to be back in those triple digits next week!☀️

Have a great Monday everyone!