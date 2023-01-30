EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
Continue to bundle up in the mornings it’s still pretty chilly!🥶🧥🧣🧤 However, we are going to warm up nicely this afternoon in the 60s.
Cold front will move in on Wednesday dropping us down to the 50s once again with possible rain chances.
However, expect a beautiful weekend ahead, expect to warm up into the 70s.
Have a great Monday everyone!☀️⛅️
