EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well bundle up this morning we are looking very chilly!🥶🥶🥶
Expect a high of 62 degrees with some gusty conditions, and some rain this morning! So bundle up and bring those umbrellas🌧☔️🌂🧥
Winds should subside by tomorrow, back to the 70s by Wednesday, gusts pick up once again on Thursday and expect a cold front to drop us to the 60s again on Friday!
Expect an overnight low of 40 tonight!🥶
Have a great Monday everyone!!!!!⛅️
