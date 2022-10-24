EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well bundle up this morning we are looking very chilly!🥶🥶🥶

Expect a high of 62 degrees with some gusty conditions, and some rain this morning! So bundle up and bring those umbrellas🌧☔️🌂🧥

Winds should subside by tomorrow, back to the 70s by Wednesday, gusts pick up once again on Thursday and expect a cold front to drop us to the 60s again on Friday!

Expect an overnight low of 40 tonight!🥶

Have a great Monday everyone!!!!!⛅️