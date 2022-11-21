EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!!
Hope y’all had a great weekend, as far as today its going to be our chilliest day this week, expect a high of 57 degrees with calm winds.🥶🧥
Winds however will pick up on Thanksgiving Day🦃🍽🍂🍁 and Black Friday so make sure to bundle up a little more.
Have a great week everyone!
