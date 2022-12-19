EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
6 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 2 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨
We got to see below a hard freeze last night and starting off the morning very cold so make sure to bundle up!🧥🧣🧤
Moisture has moved east so expect to stay on the drier side of things.
We will warm up to the 60s on Wednesday before a massive cold front drops us down 20 degrees on Friday and brings windy conditions.
Have a great Monday everyone!
