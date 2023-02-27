EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday

Well the Borderland experienced some very damaging winds yesterday!💨💨💨 A lot of downed trees, powerlines, blowing dust and even an RV tipped to its side in Chaparral!

Today we will get a small break form the winds before they pick up once again on Tuesday and Wednesday!

We will struggle to reach the 60s today, much cooler than yesterday, make sure to bundle up!

We expect to warm up to the 70s on Wednesday and then a big cold front drops us 20 degrees on Thursday to the 50s and possible bringing a wintry mix of rain and snow in the Borderland

Have a great Monday, everyone!☀️