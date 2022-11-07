EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!🔳🔳🔳

We saw a slow warming trend over the weekend, so expect above average temperatures for the start of the week!☀️

Expect a high of 78 degrees! A little chilly in the morning, but it will be beautiful, warm and calm in the afternoon.

Next cold front moves in on Thursday dropping us to the 60s and bringing in some windy conditions so make sure to bundle up!🥶🧥

Have a great Monday everyone!