EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Start of a new week and we are starting really off pretty good!☀️

We are expecting a high of 63 today with nice, calm winds at around 10-15mph.

We did see a very windy weekend, if you made it to Monster Jam over the weekend, you might have noticed all that blowing dust in the air! Thankfully though for today those winds have subsided.

However we do expect those winds to pick up again tomorrow and stay with us until Friday! So its going to be a very windy week!💨🍃

Enjoy the weather today, head outdoors, maybe get some errands done before it gets dusty and gusty once again!🛒🏃‍♀️

We do expect two cold fronts to move in this week, first one is on Tuesday dropping us down to the 50s and Friday.

By the middle of the week for your Wednesday and Thursday we should warm up near the 70s!

Remember this weekend is Daylight Savings Time! So turn those close forward one hour, yes we will lose an hour of sleep😴💤 but we will gain a lot more sunshine!☀️

Have a magnificent Monday!😇