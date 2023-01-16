EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Martin Luther King Day!

Expect a high of 57 degrees today! It’s going to a bit cooler this week compared to last week so make sure to bundle up!

We also expect some rain chances this morning and tomorrow morning so bring those umbrellas just in case!🌂☔️

As of now, still pretty early to tell but we are tracking the possibility of a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow flurries Saturday morning!

Have a great week everyone!☀️⛅️