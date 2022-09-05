EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Labor Day! Expect a warmer and drier week!⛅️

Well for those of you who do have to do some labor on Labor Day, expect a warmer and drier week!☀️

Expect a high of 91 degrees for your Labor Day Monday! Expect to put those umbrellas away at least for this workweek!🌂

We are looking at 93 for your Tuesday, 89 on Thursday, and a small cold front on Sunday dropping us to 87 with some windy conditions.

Have a great Labor Day Monday everyone!⛅️