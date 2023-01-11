EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Hump day!
Expect a high of 66 degrees today! A little bit cooler than yesterday, however, expect some windy conditions today at 15-25mph and gusts up to 40mph, it is going to be a Windy Wednesday.
We are also tracking some rain in the forecast, on Sunday and Monday of next week!🌂☔️
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!☀️⛅️
- The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
- Police: Man who asked teen for sex found hiding naked under house
- Porter rakes in $1.3M in first 24 hours of Senate bid
- ‘Titanic’ to sail back to theaters for 25th anniversary
- New GOP Oversight chair launches probes into Biden finances, Hunter Biden laptop story
- Bills’ Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital