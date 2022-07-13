EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!⛅️ Well take a look outside you might notice two bright circles this morning! You’ll notice a full moon!🌕 Also known as a “Buck Moon” or “Super Thunder Moon,” in Capricorn, meaning those going through emotional troubles will have a strong urge to be productive. So for all those Capricorns out there, send those moon pictures our way!
As for your weather we are expecting a high of 100 degrees, triple digits once again with 20% chance of rain, as well as Thursday and then those rain chances will decrease to 10% for your weekend
Expect the most rain towards the end of the week but those rain chances will decrease for your weekend.🌧💧👢🌂
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!