EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday the 13th!

Expect a high of 63 degrees today! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend especially tomorrow!

Expect a high of 70 degrees on Saturday, perfect weather to spend it outdoors.

However on Sunday, expect some strong winds and rain chances!🌂☔️ Next week we looking much cooler, temperatures dropping to the 50s.

Have a fun weekend everyone!☀️⛅️