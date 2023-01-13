EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday the 13th!
Expect a high of 63 degrees today! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend especially tomorrow!
Expect a high of 70 degrees on Saturday, perfect weather to spend it outdoors.
However on Sunday, expect some strong winds and rain chances!🌂☔️ Next week we looking much cooler, temperatures dropping to the 50s.
Have a fun weekend everyone!☀️⛅️
- LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury
- Roxy’s Friday the 13th Forecast: Big shift in our weather this weekend
- LSU increasing security after fans of TikTok-star gymnast create ‘mob-like’ scenes at Utah meet, coach says
- Can you increase your odds at the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
- Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?