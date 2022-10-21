EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Expect warmer and windier conditions over the weekend.💨🍃

Expect a high of 82 degrees with some breezy conditions, Friday will most likely be the best day to make some plans this weekend before those gusts pick up tomorrow!💨🍃

Expect back to back windy days over the weekend, next cold front moves in Monday dropping us down to the 60s and bringing some rain in the Borderland.🌧☔️🌂🧥

Have a fun weekend everyone!!!!!⛅️