EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Looking like a very chilly Friday!

Our Feels-Like temperatures were in the teens this morning!🥶🧥🧣🧤 It is going to be our chilliest morning this week but we are expecting a high of 53 today!

Tomorrow for your Saturday we will be back to the 60s, so enjoy your weekend and make some plans!

We will be in the upper 60s on Monday and then another cold front will move in on Wednesday of next week, bringing rain chances and dropping us down to the 50s once again.

Have a great weekend everyone!☀️⛅️