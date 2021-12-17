Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: The weekend is almost here as well as that second cold front – dipping us down to the 50s❄️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Fridayyyy!🎉 We made it to the end of the workweek and so has that second cold front this weekend! Expect to stay in those chilly, comfortable above average 60s for at least one more day.

This next cold front tonight is expected to produce windy to breezy conditions for your Saturday as well as dipping us down to the 50s and near seasonal temperatures.

Winds will be stronger on the westside but should not be any more than 25mph, once they subside, expect temperatures to drop even more to the upper 40s on Sunday.

Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so we could see a mix of rain and snow for your Sunday morning but mostly up in the mountain areas, not expecting any snow, not just yet borderland!

Have an amazinggggg Fri-YAY!! 8 days till Christmas!!! 🥳☃️🎅🏻🎄🛍🎁