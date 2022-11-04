EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨

That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle up!🥶🧥

We will a slow warming trend into your weekend as well as next week.

Back to the 70s on Sunday, 10% chance of rain Tuesday of next week.

Don’t forget Saturday night into Sunday morning we fallback one hour so enjoy your extra hour of sleep!⏰😴💤

Have a fun weekend everyone!