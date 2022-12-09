EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!!

16 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒

Expect a high of 66 degrees, and a beautiful above average weekend!

Make sure to get that Christmas shopping done because we are finally going to cool down next week!

Expect to stay in the 60s on Monday with some gusty conditions and the chance of potential snow flurries on Tuesday morning next week!❄️🌨 Don’t expect measurable snow to build a snowman☃️ but the possibility of a wintry mix of rain and snow.

So make sure to bundle up next week because we are now going to cool down to the 50s!

Have a fun weekend everyone!