EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!!
Hope you have some plans this weekend! It looks like its going to be a beautiful above average weekend!☀️⛅️
Expect a high of 63 degrees for your Friday, 66 on Saturday and a nice 71 degrees on Sunday!
Next cold front moves in on Tuesday of next week dropping us down to the 50s once again and bringing some rain chances!🌂☔️
Have a fun weekend everyone!
