Roxy’s Forecast on 9: Cold Front Monday; Then back to back windy conditions for your week, rain chances return this weekend🌧 ☔️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning Borderland! Happy Monday! I hope you had a great weekend! I also hope you’re ready for those cooler December temperatures!

We had a cold front last night dropping us to those mid-60’s, but we should warm back up to those 70’s by your Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect those very breezy, gusty conditions for your workweek but by this weekend we should see those rain chances return in the forecast for your Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 50s this weekend with potentially our first freeze of the season Saturday night.

Have an amazing Monday!