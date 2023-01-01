EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!
Well what a great game today!🏈 🏟
Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???
Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high is 57, so that’s 10 degrees above where we should be but that is all going to change tomorrow!
Expect a high of 55 degrees with morning showers and gusty conditions, so don’t forget those umbrellas tomorrow!🌂☔️
We will dry out on Thursday and warm back up to the 60s, have an amazing week everyone!
