EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Fat Tuesday!💜💚💛
Don’t forget your beads and umbrellas for your Mardi Gras!🥳📿✨🍾🌂☔️
However, tomorrow is the day you need watch out for! We are expecting a very windy Wednesday!💨💨💨 We will be under a High Wind Warning up until 8pm tomorrow night, expect sustained winds up to 40mph, gusts up to 60mph.
Make sure to secure anything outdoors, any furniture and especially those trash bins!
Thankfully, we are warming up for your weekend, expect 70s Friday through Sunday!
Have a fun Fat Tuesday, everyone!☀️
