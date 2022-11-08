EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday and Happy Election day!🗳
Slow warming trend continues so expect another day like yesterday with a high of 79 degrees!☀️ It is going to be our warmest day this week so don’t forget to head out and vote!🗳
Next cold front moves in on Thursday dropping us to the 60s and bringing in some windy conditions so make sure to bundle up!🥶🧥
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
- Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money – here’s how
- Fatal crash shuts down large portion of I-10 WB Tuesday morning
- Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ‘stay in Florida’
- Roxy’s Election Day Forecast: Warmest day this week!
- What happens to my ballot after Election Day?
- Powerball: The winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion jackpot