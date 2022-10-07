EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Well if you don’t know what to do this weekend with all that rain then get yourself some Disney on Ice tickets!🎤⛸🎟
Expect a high of 75 degrees today! Bundle up with a light sweater a light jacket and definitely bring those umbrellas!🧥🌂☕️
Especially throughout the weekend! Expect 60% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday so we could potentially see some isolated and localized flooding throughout town!🌧☔️🌂
We will begin to dry out a bit Tuesday of next week, overnight lows now in the mid to upper 50s.
Have a great weekend everyone!!☀️
