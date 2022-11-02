EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Dia de los Muertos!💀🍬💀

Expect a high of 77 degrees just like yesterday! Enjoy the weather for today before those winds pick up tomorrow!

A cold front is expected to move in on Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s and bring some moisture on Saturday so expect a chilly, gusty and rainy weekend ahead!🥶🧥

Also don’t forget to turn those clocks an hour back Saturday night into Sunday morning, enjoy your extra hour of sleep!⏰😴💤