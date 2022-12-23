EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!!

Merry Christmas Eve, Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉

Well that arctic air mass has moved in expect a high of 40 degrees for today!🥶

We are rather breezy today as well making our feels-like temps incredibly cold, we were even in the single digits this morning. So make sure you are bundling up more than usual today.🥶🧥🧣🧤

We are expecting an overnight low of 22 degrees tonight, expected high of 47 on Christmas Eve, 54 on Christmas day.🎄🎅🏻🎁

Have an incredible Christmas weekend everyone!🎄🎅🏻🎁