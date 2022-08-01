EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday and happy first day of school for many kiddos out there!👩‍🏫📚🖇✂️✏️🚌📓📖📝📕📒🖋

Here’s an awesome pic captured by our awesome Weather Watcher Saphire Rodriguez of a rainbow!

Expect a high of 102 degrees with slight rain chances, so make sure the little ones have plenty of sunscreen and water for today!💧

We don’t expect to see much rain up until Tuesday at 20% chance of rain, 30% on Wednesday and 40% Thursday and Friday!🌂🌧

Expect a hot and humid week so dress those kiddos appropriate for back to school!☀️

Make plenty of friends and have an amazing Monday!👩‍🏫📚✂️