EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday and happy 4th of July! Well I hope you got to see some fireworks this past weekend, if not, hopefully you can see them before the rain tonight!☔️👢🌂🎆🎇🧨

Expected high of 97 degrees, winds at around 10-15mph.

Unfortunately also expect heavy rain tonight for your 4th of July and for the next 3 days!☔️👢🌂

So make sure to drive carefully on those wet roads tonight if you do go out and definitely bring some raincoats and umbrellas, maybe even a tent if you are planning to have some cookouts!

We are forecasting 60% chance of rain for your Monday, 50% on Tuesday and 30% of Wednesday. Rain chances will begin to decrease into the end of the week but expect triple digits by Saturday so a very hot & humid weekend headed our way!

Have a safe night everyone!

Special thank you to our amazing Weather Watcher Eddie Corral for this amazing Independence Day themed Sunset picture with the American flag!