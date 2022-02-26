Our official high today was 69, which is 2 degrees above normal. Tonight, the winds will be shifting around with occasional gusts as a “cool” front blows in. People west of the mountains will experience occasional gusts… but nothing major. We will drop to 3 degrees below normal tomorrow, so that’s why I call it a “cool” front. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be clear, but the winds will be restless as a “cool” front blows in.  The north winds will shift around NE at 5-25 mph.  Expect stronger gusts on the west slopes.  The low will be 32.


FORECAST:  Sunday will be sunny with cooler winds and occasional gusts on the west slopes as a mild “cool” front blows in.  Sunday’s high will drop to 64. The NE winds will range from 5-25 mph.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy but warmer with a high of 69.  Winds will be breezy from the SW on Monday.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 72.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 75.  On Thursday, the gusty winds pick up as a low-pressure system comes through.  The skies will turn mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few rain showers that evening.  Thursday’s high: 79.  Friday will be sunny with gusty winds and even a dusty haze late day.  Friday’s high: 76. Saturday will be sunny but quite windy with a high of 70.  A cold front blows in for Sunday dropping the high to 60.