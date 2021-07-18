Record Rainfall in Under 1 Hour; More T-Showers Likely Monday and Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

A powerful thunderstorm dropped 1.8 inches of rainfall this afternoon at the El Paso International Airport. That’s a record! KTSM photographer Miguel Paredes captured this post-flood pile up at I-10 and McRae on the access road on the east side.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  Weather Authority Alert:  A flash flood warning is posted in El Paso County until 6 PM, but flooded streets will still be dangerous long after 6 PM.  Expect more widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential to unlock more locally heavy rainfall.  Slowly, the t-showers will taper off, but do not drive into flooded roadways.  The low will be 68, and the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph.
FORECAST:  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very humid with scattered late day t-showers.  With a high of 92, the east winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Tuesday’s high:  93.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 94.  Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97.  The clouds and t-showers return on Friday with a high of 94.  Saturday will bring potentially strong t-showers, a brief, heavy rain threat, and a high of 93.  Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers.  Sunday’s high:  93.  Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of late day storms.  Monday’s high:  94.

