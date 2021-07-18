Record Rainfall in Under 1 Hour; More T-Showers Likely Monday and Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

A powerful thunderstorm dropped 1.8 inches of rainfall this afternoon at the El Paso International Airport. That’s a record! KTSM photographer Miguel Paredes captured this post-flood pile up at I-10 and McRae on the access road on the east side.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A flash flood warning is posted in El Paso County until 6 PM, but flooded streets will still be dangerous long after 6 PM. Expect more widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential to unlock more locally heavy rainfall. Slowly, the t-showers will taper off, but do not drive into flooded roadways. The low will be 68, and the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very humid with scattered late day t-showers. With a high of 92, the east winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Tuesday’s high: 93. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 94. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97. The clouds and t-showers return on Friday with a high of 94. Saturday will bring potentially strong t-showers, a brief, heavy rain threat, and a high of 93. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Sunday’s high: 93. Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of late day storms. Monday’s high: 94.