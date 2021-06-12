Record Heat Today; More Excessive Heat Sunday; Back to the 90s Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

It was an historically hot day today with a high of 109. That breaks the old record of 106 set back in 2013 by three degrees. We could easily make history again tomorrow. The record is 106 set back in 1980. Stay cool and stay safe please.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: An Excessive Heat Warming is in effect until 8PM. The heat will bring isolated showers and t-showers, offering a chance to cool down. The SE winds will range from 10-15 mph except near storms with occasional gusts. The low will be 78.

FORECAST: Sunday will be hot again with a high of 106. The afternoon clouds will build up giving us a chance of isolated late day t-storms. The SE winds will range from 10-15 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of late day storms and a high of 102. Tuesday will be 100 with partly cloudy skies and isolated late day t-storms. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 99. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 97. Friday will be mostly sunny and 98. We return to the triple-digits by Father’s Day weekend.