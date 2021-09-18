Record Heat For Sunday; Winds Become Gusty Monday; Cold Front Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Fall officially begins this Wednesday at 1:20 pm. So, just in time, a significant adjustment in temperatures happens the day before. We have two more days of potential record heat before we feel a lot more comfortable. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early evening turning clear overnight. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 69.

FORECAST: Sunday will be another possible record heat day with a high of 97. If we hit it, it would tie the old record of 97 set in 2016. The winds will become moderate in the afternoon, out of the SW and west at 10-25 mph. On Monday, the winds get stronger in advance of a cold front that pushes in Tuesday. Monday’s high: 96. The west winds will range from 15-45 mph, shifting NE by late Monday night. The skies will be mostly sunny on Monday. On Tuesday, you’ll instantly feel the difference. With a high of only 81, the cooler winds will be most gusty on the west slopes of the mountains. We may see a few clouds, but the front will be dry. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 84. Thursday will turn cloudy late day with a high of 88. Friday will bring a round of t-showers with a high of 87.