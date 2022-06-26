Westsiders, get ready. The winds will become gusty overnight tonight as a “cool front” pushes in from the east. The front could also set off more scattered showers and t-showers. Leticia del Hierro shared this great Weather Watcher picture of clouds from her backyard in Socorro. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated t-showers early in the evening and the potential for widely scattered t-showers overnight. A rare “cool front” is on approach, so the west side should prepare for stronger gusts of wind. The east winds will pick up and range from 10-35 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes. The low will be 69.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of only 87. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers. The east winds will range from 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 90 with late day t-showers. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 93 with only a slight chance of a stray area storm. Most of the t-showers will move west of the El Paso area for two days. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 96 with only a slight chance of a stray area storm. The storms will be much stronger with the threat of heavy rain on Friday. Friday’s high: 97. Saturday will also bring widely scattered late day t-showers. Saturday’s high: 96. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-storms and a high of 94. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance of a stray storm as most of the t-showers move west of the El Paso area again.