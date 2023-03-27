EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready to look up into the night sky and see a rare astronomical phenomenon Tuesday, March 28th.

Peaks on Tuesday, March 28th

Sky gazers will be able to view Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars right after sunset.

According to astronomers, you can head out to a place with a good view of the western horizon just after sunset.

Astronomers say the easiest planet to spot will be Venus, often referred to as the “evening star.”

Here is the order you can catch this alignment:

Jupiter will be closest to the horizon, easy to spot even in the lingering sunlight of the sunset.

Mercury will be nearby—you may be able to see it with the naked eye.

Venus will be a little higher up, and right above it you will find Uranus.

Uranus will be difficult to see with the naked eye, so you will definitely need binoculars.

Mars will be the last one on this parade, followed by the crescent moon!

