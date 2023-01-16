From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast through the night with periodic light rain showers. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible above 7,500 feet. The low will drop to 44 in El Paso, and the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be another Seattle-like day with overcast skies, rain showers, and chilly winds. With a high of 55, the SW winds will range from 10-25 mph. Late Tuesday night, the rain will stop, and the skies will start to clear up. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and very windy as a stronger cold front blows in. Wednesday’s high will only be 50 but will feel much colder with west winds gusting to near 45 mph. Thursday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and a high of 59. Friday will be sunny and 60 with moderately gusty winds late in the day. On Saturday, a cold front blows in. The high will only be 49, and NW winds will gust to near 50 mph. Sunday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 56.