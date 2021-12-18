Rain, Mountain Snowflakes into Sunday Morning; Big Time Warming Trend; Near Record Christmas — Your 9-Day Forecast

Today’s cold front seemed to put everyone in the Christmas Spirit, at least at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso. Your KTSM 9 family did free gift-wrapping for shoppers as a thank you for watching. We could see a wintry mix overnight and Sunday morning, but the cold weather will not last. We’ll be close to the record on Christmas Day, which as 75 set in 1933. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be overcast with rain showers. As temperatures drops, expect a wintry mix of snowflakes up on the mountain if you drive over Trans-Mountain Road. The low will be 32, and the winds will be east at 10-20 mph.

FORECAST: On Sunday, a low-pressure system moves over the Borderland as colder air continues to blow in. Under cloudy morning skies, we’ll see mainly rain showers in the lowlands with a few snowflakes mixed in up on Trans-Mountain. Sunday’s high: 52. By late Sunday afternoon, the skies will clear. On Monday, the skies turn sunny again as the high rebounds to 62. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 68. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds and a high of 71. Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy at times with a high of 72. Christmas Eve will be gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, warm breezes, and a high of 72. On Christmas Day, the winds become a bit gusty in the afternoon driving the high up to a near record 73. Saturday will be sunny. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 70.